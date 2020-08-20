Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after buying an additional 326,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 240,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

TRV opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $153.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

