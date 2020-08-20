Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,576 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 164,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $11,682,287.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,973,646 shares in the company, valued at $211,783,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $4,865,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $63.45 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.