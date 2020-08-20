Morgan Stanley Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $507.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $507.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.70.

NVIDIA stock opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $499.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

