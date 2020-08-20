Morgan Stanley Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.12.

Shares of Target stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. Target has a 1-year low of $85.53 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

