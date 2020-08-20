Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $52.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $79,283.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,558,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,855,000 after buying an additional 1,085,644 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after acquiring an additional 933,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

