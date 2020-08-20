Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 59,600 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,672 shares of company stock worth $3,459,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.