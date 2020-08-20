Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,171 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after buying an additional 833,349 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 476,322 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 341,655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 276,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day moving average of $130.02. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.48.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

