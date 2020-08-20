Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.30 Million in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $5,808,615,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,696,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $40,005,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.