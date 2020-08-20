Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,680,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,382 shares of company stock valued at $62,324,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $326.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72, a PEG ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $339.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on W shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.06.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

