Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 103,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

