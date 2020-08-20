Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Michaels Companies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

