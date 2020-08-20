Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Featured Article: Strangles
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.