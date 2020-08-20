Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MTA stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

