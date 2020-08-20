Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 3.50.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. Analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 111.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

