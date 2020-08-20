Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of MREO opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.