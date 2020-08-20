MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MZDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

