Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $774.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

