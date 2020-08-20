Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGIC. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Magic Software Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $744.37 million, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.95. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

