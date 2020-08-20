Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Up 12.7% in June

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 904,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.