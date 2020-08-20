Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of research firms have commented on MGTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th.
In related news, Director Bruce Booth bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19.
Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Magenta Therapeutics
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.
