Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MGTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

