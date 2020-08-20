Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $916,000.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Harold L. Covert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LITE opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lumentum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

