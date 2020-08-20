Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.84.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $157.91 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $162.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

