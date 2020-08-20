Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of LOW opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

