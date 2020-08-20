Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LOW stock opened at $157.91 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.
