Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $157.91 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.