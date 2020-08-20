Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

LPX stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $59,421,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

