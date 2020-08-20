Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livexlive Media news, Director Tim J. Spengler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,067.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $86,959. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livexlive Media by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.