Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.44 ($65.22).

LXS stock opened at €49.31 ($58.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.11. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

