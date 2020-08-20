Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE: LIF):

8/10/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00.

8/7/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

7/20/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$24.50 to C$30.00.

7/15/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

6/25/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$28.54 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

