Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE: LIF):
- 8/10/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00.
- 8/7/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00.
- 7/20/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$24.50 to C$30.00.
- 7/15/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00.
- 6/25/2020 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$25.00.
Shares of LIF stock opened at C$28.54 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.
