L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $180.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.51 and its 200-day moving average is $187.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

