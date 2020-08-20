Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of KYOCY opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

