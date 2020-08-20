KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Shares Down 0.4%

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28, 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 38.51% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

