Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $62.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

