Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kohl’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The coronavirus outbreak impacted the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Net sales plunged 22.9% due to nearly 25% less operating days than the prior year. Apart from these, the company continued to witness escalated costs and strained margins in the fiscal second quarter. Further, management anticipates gross margin to remain pressurized on account of higher shipping costs along with an intense promotional environment. Nevertheless, the company reopened all its stores, following the relaxation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions, though they operated at reduced working hours during the quarter. Apart from these, digital revenues witnessed a 58% jump during the quarter, given customers’ increased shift to online shopping amid COVID-19.”

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.35.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 417,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

