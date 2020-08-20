Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

KZR opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.83 and a current ratio of 31.83. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd bought 1,454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.