KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 305,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

