KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 89,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 45,682 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 364,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

KEY stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

