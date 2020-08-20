KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In related news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 128.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 75.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 62,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $2,479,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $88,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

