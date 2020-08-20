Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARL. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.96 ($24.66).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €18.46 ($21.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.89. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €31.90 ($37.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

