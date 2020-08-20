KAZ MINL PLC/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

