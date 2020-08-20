K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.18 ($8.45).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €6.55 ($7.70) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €15.57 ($18.31).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

