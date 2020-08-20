JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.93 and last traded at $53.93, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000.

