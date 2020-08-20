JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.44 ($65.22).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €49.31 ($58.01) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.82.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

