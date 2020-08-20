JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JST. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €34.50 ($40.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 1-year high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.52.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.