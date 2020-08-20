Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12. The company has a market cap of $395.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.