Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

