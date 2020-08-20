John Temperato Buys 35,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,496 shares in the company, valued at $310,932.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Temperato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, John Temperato bought 10,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.