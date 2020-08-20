John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

Shares of JBSS opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

