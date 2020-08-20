Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 21,143 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $171,966.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,016.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $91,821.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $552,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,305 shares of company stock worth $1,120,080 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

