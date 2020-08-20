Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $762,000 Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

