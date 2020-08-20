Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. Bank of America raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,346,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.