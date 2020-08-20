Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,791,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Docusign by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,877,000 after buying an additional 67,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Docusign by 13.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,470,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,886,000 after buying an additional 170,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $209.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.38. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,618,181.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

